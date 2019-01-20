Depressed over back pain, Coimbatore school teacher poisons mom, wife, kids before killing self

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 38-year-old government school teacher committed suicide after killing his mother, wife and two children near Karumathampatty on the city outskirts on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as J Antony Arokiyadas (38), a teacher at Tiruppur Koolipalayam Government Middle School, mother J Bhuvaneshwari (65), wife Shobana (30) and two children Rithik Michael (7) and Riya Anjali (2), residing at Amali Nagar near Karumathampatty.

On Saturday, when no one from the family came out of the house, a neighbour knocked at their doors several times. However, nobody responded.

Suspecting something was amiss, the neighbours alerted Karumathampatti police on Saturday. Police broke open the doors and went inside only to find all the five members dead.

“While Antony was found hanging from a rope tied to the ceiling, his wife Shobana, children Rithik and Riya and mother Bhuvaneshwari were found dead on the bed,” police said.

In the suicide note, according to the police, Antony wrote that he had been suffering from back pain for the past 12 years. As he has to travel several kilometres to reach the school in Tirupur from Karumathampatty in Coimbatore, he could not tolerate the back pain.

“As the entire family was suffering due to the back pain, he committed suicide after killing his family,” police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050.

