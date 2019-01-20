Home States Tamil Nadu

Opposition unity is key to defeat BJP, asserts Stalin at Kolkata rally

He also went hammer and tongs against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the latter was jittery over the coming together of opposition parties.

CHENNAI: Underscoring importance of opposition standing united to end the BJP rule at the Centre, DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday termed the ensuing Lok Sabha elections “the country’s second fight for Independence.” 

He was speaking at a mega rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

It may be recalled that just a month ago, Stalin had pitched for Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate of the anti-BJP national alliance.

Claiming that all of Modi’s pre-poll promises had fallen flat, he accused the BJP government of being a government for big corporates. He recalled the adverse impact of demonetisation and alleged that the note ban was aimed at benefitting those in power. 

“Corruption in Modi’s government is centralised,” he alleged, making references to the discrepancies in Rafale deal.

“Is not letting Nirav Modi escape, corruption,” Stalin asked alleging that the Prime Minister had also abetted Vijay Mallya’s efforts to flee the country.

“The next (Lok Sabha) elections will be the second fight for Independence. We will stop this poison of Hindutva and radical Hinduism from spreading. Our call is to defeat Modi and save the country,” Stalin said. Claiming that people were beginning to see through the BJP’s facade, Stalin claimed the shifting tide in public opinion had terrified BJP. That is why Modi-(BJP chief Amit) Shah duo were attacking the opposition, he said.

“All opposition parties, including regional parties, should stand united to defeat BJP. If the opposition parties remain apart, it will be conducive for BJP. All opposition parties should realise this,” he stressed. 

He also thanked Banerjee for organising the rally which was attended by leaders of all opposition parties, except for Biju Janata Dal and CPM-led Left front. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and former Union ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha were among those who spoke at the rally.

