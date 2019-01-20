Home States Tamil Nadu

Overcoming fear holds key to success: Jallikattu winners

More bull tamers, jallikattu is a source of pride and repute among peers, villagers and the jallikattu circuit.

Published: 20th January 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

S Prabhakaran (above) & K Ranjith Kumar

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: More bull tamers, jallikattu is a source of pride and repute among peers, villagers and the jallikattu circuit. It was a victorious moment not only for this 24-year-old car mechanic but also his entire village of Othaveedu, near Alanganallur, when S Prabhakaran was adjudged the Best Bull Tamer during the Palamedu jallikattu on January 16. 

He is the first person from the village to win the Best Tamer award, having tamed the maximum of 10 bulls. Upon his triumph, his village, burst into celebration. He was garlanded and welcomed with much fanfare, leaving him feeling like a superstar.     

Prabhakaran, who grew up with jallikattu bulls, has participated in about 20 jallikattu events in Madurai, Sivaganga, Dindigul and Theni districts over the past three years. At Palamedu, he tamed a total of 10 bulls in both the qualifying and final rounds and emerged as the Best Tamer. He won a motorbike worth `90,000, four gold coins, three cycles, a gas stove and a pesticide sprayer. 

“Raising jallikattu bulls at home, I naturally developed an interest in bulls and bull taming. By living in the constant presence of jallikattu bulls, learning the character and understanding the traits of these bulls became easy,” he said. He has personally reared three bulls so far, including a 14-year-old Pulikulam jallikattu bull named ‘Veerannan’. 

Sharing his insights into bull taming, Prabhakaran said getting rid of fear was the foremost quality needed and that his lifelong exposure to bulls made him fearless. “A bull can easily sense a man’s fear and has the ability to take advantage of it in a matter of seconds,” he said. 

“Another technique to successfully tame the bulls is the position of the tamers. While standing around the vaadivasal, the player has to stand in a place convenient for him to grab the bull’s hump — be it from the right or left. Also, to tame a bull that springs into the arena at the speed of about 60-70 kilometres per hour, the tamer has to use one hand first to clasp the hump and then the other hand, for better grip,” he explained. 

A diploma holder in mechanical engineering, he trained at a local jallikattu bull training group run by his uncle. “During the weekly training sessions, that last about two hours each, we are taught in theory and practice some strategies for bull taming,” he divulged. 

If Prabhakaran won a bike, 22-year-old K Ranjith Kumar, who bagged the Best Tamer award at the Alanganallur jallikattu on January 17, walked away with a car. Ranjith had tamed 15 bulls in the event to win the vehicle car sponsored by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The next day, the Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, gave him the car keys in Chennai. 
The Alanganallur native has studied up to Class 10 and works as a driver. He is the third generation of bull tamers and has reared about 10 jallikattu bulls himself. 

He started participating in events in 2015. Last year, he came second in bull taming at the Palanganatham jallikattu by taming 19 bulls and second in the Sivakasi jallikattu by taming six bulls. He said that hailing from a village which is globally known for bull taming, he needed no external push to get interested in the sport. 

He said he was trained by his cousin, a bull tamer who has won many prizes and had never affiliated himself with any other bull taming groups. He has participated in about 25 jallikattu bulls and agrees with Prabhakaran that fearlessness is the key to becoming a bull tamer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jallikattu Winners Bull tamers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp