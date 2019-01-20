Home States Tamil Nadu

Pilot parcel hub in Chennai to revamp India Post

It is learnt that a total of 57 major parcel hubs and 133 secondary parcel hubs will be established throughout the country.

Published: 20th January 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

India Post image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to tap the parcel market, India Post is setting up a pilot parcel hub in Chennai in an area of 7,700 sq. feet of land at Ekkatuthangal which will facilitate handling of nearly 10,000 parcels of various category.

The hub which will come into being on Monday after being unveiled by A N Nanda, Secretary of Posts, is part of India Post’s bid to revamp the parcel network by redesigning the parcel operational processes under Parcel Network Optimisation Project. 

Chennai Parcel hub’s proximity to the airport facilitates on-time connection of parcels by air to PAN India. The exclusive road transport network is also operational from Parcel Hub Chennai for time-bound delivery of parcels within Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

An exclusive parcel booking counter will also function with extended booking hours up to 8 pm.  Book Now Pay Later Scheme, Pick up facility and Direct Delivery of Parcels are provided for bulk booking customers.

Under  Parcel Network Optimisation Project, separate mail offices (Parcel Hubs) exclusively dealing with parcels are being opened and the routing of the parcels is organised through a defined network across India, R Anand, Postmaster-General, Chennai City Region told Express.

The Parcel Hubs are designed in such a way to ensure optimum utilisation of resources and time, decrease chances of human error and improve tracking of parcels.

The delivery processes have also been rationalised and redefined with the optimal delivery mechanism in both rural and urban areas. 

It is learnt that a total of 57 major parcel hubs and 133 secondary parcel hubs will be established throughout the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Post pilot parcel hub

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp