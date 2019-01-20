Pilot parcel hub in Chennai to revamp India Post

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to tap the parcel market, India Post is setting up a pilot parcel hub in Chennai in an area of 7,700 sq. feet of land at Ekkatuthangal which will facilitate handling of nearly 10,000 parcels of various category.

The hub which will come into being on Monday after being unveiled by A N Nanda, Secretary of Posts, is part of India Post’s bid to revamp the parcel network by redesigning the parcel operational processes under Parcel Network Optimisation Project.

Chennai Parcel hub’s proximity to the airport facilitates on-time connection of parcels by air to PAN India. The exclusive road transport network is also operational from Parcel Hub Chennai for time-bound delivery of parcels within Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

An exclusive parcel booking counter will also function with extended booking hours up to 8 pm. Book Now Pay Later Scheme, Pick up facility and Direct Delivery of Parcels are provided for bulk booking customers.

Under Parcel Network Optimisation Project, separate mail offices (Parcel Hubs) exclusively dealing with parcels are being opened and the routing of the parcels is organised through a defined network across India, R Anand, Postmaster-General, Chennai City Region told Express.

The Parcel Hubs are designed in such a way to ensure optimum utilisation of resources and time, decrease chances of human error and improve tracking of parcels.

The delivery processes have also been rationalised and redefined with the optimal delivery mechanism in both rural and urban areas.

It is learnt that a total of 57 major parcel hubs and 133 secondary parcel hubs will be established throughout the country.