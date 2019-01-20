Public pour out woes of poor amenities, official lethargy at DMK grama sabha meetings in Vellore

R Sivakumar By

VELLORE: The ambitious grama sabha meetings, the principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, DMK, is holding, across the district with an aim of connecting to the grassroots level, are witnessing the public pouring out their woes particularly poor basic amenities, lack of potable water supply and official lethargy in civic bodies.

Appearing to give the party an edge in reviving its fortunes at the bottom of the pyramid of electoral democracy, top leaders sound confident and look upbeat over the response the event evokes.

“The people voluntarily throng the grama sabha meetings we conduct in villages. They find an opportunity to raise their issues so that they can be addressed,” AP Nandakumar, MLA representing Anaicut, told Express.

The young leader meanders through two to three villages a day in the afternoon to chair the meetings. Being an MLA, it helps him more to take up the issues raised by the people in the grama sabha meetings with the concerned government officials to resolve them.

According to Nandakumar, who is also the Vellore Central district secretary of DMK, “The main issue the villagers raise is poor basic amenities. Shoddy roads, lack of potable water supply, poor street lighting also echo. I take up these issues with the officials of Rural Development immediately after the meeting.”

Old age pension is another key issue the elders are raising at the event. “When we sit down with them, the elders want us to help them get old age pension (OAP) provided by the government for the helpless elderly men/women. Some are alleging that eligible persons are not considered for the financial assistance but ineligible are getting it due to political influence,” says M Muthamilselvi, DMK's Vellore West district secretary.

The advocate-politician travels 4 to 6 villages on a day to have an interaction with the public.

“Delay in distributing marriage assistance to women and ration cards are other main problems the villagers face”, she notes, adding “We are trying to assuage the hurt sentiments of the people and assure them of necessary action to wipe their tears out once our party captures power.”

DMK's Vellore East district secretary and MLA representing Ranipet R Gandhi is also chairing grama sabha meeting in villages that fall under his area.

The ill consequences of absence of elected representatives to civic bodies are well reflected in the meetings, DMK leaders say.

Meanwhile, observers feel that whether the grama sabha meetings held by DMK top leaders are helping the public or not, it is going to have a morale boosting impact on the dispirited cadre.

“The DMK cadre are looking dispirited ever since the party had failed to come back to power in 2016 Assembly elections. The party's leadership squandered opportunities that came by its way later,” points out an observer.

He underscores, “ So, the main task of the leadership is to build confidence and infuse fresh blood into the disheartened cadre. I think these meetings will help them do it.”

In certain places, the cadre are airing their views personally with the leaders that they should be matching their arch rival AIADMK in keeping the party workers in good humours.