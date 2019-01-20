Pulse Polio camps to be conducted only one day this year

By Express News Service

ERODE: Pulse Polio camps will be conducted only on one day this year - February 3 - instead of the usual two, in view of the World Health Organisation (WHO) certifying India as free of polio, according to Deputy Director (Public Health) Dr S Soundammal.

Pulse Polio camps, being held since 1995, used to be conducted two times a year. Polio has been wiped out from almost all countries in the world. A few cases were detected in Nigeria and Pakistan in the last two years. The last case detected in India was in 2012, in Gujarat. On February 3, polio drops, along with vaccines against several other diseases, will be given as usual to all babies.

After conducting the camps for two or three more years, they will be stopped. It is a great achievement to have wiped out the disease. Polio has not caused any child to become orthopedically handicapped in the last two decades, she said.

Asked about the reported increase in the number of children being born mentally retarded, she asked whether there was any data that such births were now increasing. “The overuse of pesticides and fertilizers to produce food could be one of the reasons for the problem. We advise people to avoid marriages between close relatives, which can also be a reason for such births.

The government has opened early intervention centres to train such children,” she added. Of the Rs 8 crore allotted for Erode district for the pregnant women assistance scheme (Rs 18,000 per woman) this financial year, Rs 6 crore has been distributed so far. The rest of the money would be disbursed before March. If necessary, more money would be sought from the government.

To get the benefit, women should apply for it from the third month of pregnancy. Women who register only in the seventh month might lose the first two instalments, she said. The government also provides a medical kit for Rs 2,500 for the babies after delivery. Despite such government benefits, PHCs and GHs account for only 20-25 percent of deliveries in the district; the rest take place in private hospitals. In 2017-18, there were 4006 deliveries in the district’s 76 PHCs, she said.

To help women in the hill areas, waiting halls for pregnant women have been built in PHCs in Thalavadi and Bargur hills. The women can come there early and stay there to get healthy food from the PHC or prepare food there. This has been done because of the difficulty they face in reaching PHCs from their villages at the time of delivery. The PHC building being built in the Kadambur hills will also have such a waiting hall, she added.