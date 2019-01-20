Home States Tamil Nadu

Road transport ministry’s nod for five bridges in Tamil Nadu

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to ease traffic congestion and improve pedestrian safety at accident-prone spots on national highways, the Union Ministry of Road transport and highways (MORTH) has approved a proposal to build five bridges in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 377.46 crore.

The National Highways wing of the State and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently invited bids to build five bridges in Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Madurai and Vaniyambadi.  The projects will be funded by MORTH. 

Panagudi Junction between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil on NH 44 which is termed one of the death traps in Tirunelveli district, is to get a six-lane vehicular underpass at a  cost of Rs 48.67 crore. 

According to local sources, more than 350 people had died at the junction in the last 10 years. 
“The Panagudi junction is located between Valliyur and Kaval Kinaru on NH 44 in Tirunelveli.  A six-lane vehicular underpass will be built for two km with two-lane service lanes. The road will be access controlled,” said NHAI sources in Madurai. 

The new facility is expected to eliminate U-turns at the junctions and also provide safe pedestrian crossing. 

Similarly, as part of the work of widening Tirupattur - Vaniyambadi NH two-lane road into four-lane, a bridge will built at Vaniyambadi Junction connecting NH 179A and Chennai - Bengaluru bypass. The bridge work is to be taken up at a cost of Rs 28.8 crore. 

Official sources said after completing the due procedure, bridge works will be taken up in another four to five months.

