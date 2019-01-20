Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Two fishermen beaten, drowned to death in Sathanur dam, bodies fished out

The police have launched a hunt for the gang of illegal operators that ruthlessly killed the fishermen.

Published: 20th January 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: In a shocking incident, two fishermen who were on a patrol, were beaten with stones, plunged into water till death by a group of illegal operators in Sathanur dam in the district. The bodies of the deceased were fished out while the police have launched a hunt for the gang that ruthlessly killed the fishermen.

Sources said, the body of S Santhosh, 26, a resident of Malligapuram, was retrieved on Saturday, a day after the incident occurred, while that of V Senthil, 35, a resident of Sathanur Dam, was fished out on Sunday.

The bodies were taken to the Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The duo, registered with the Sathanur Dam Share Fishermen Marketing Society, was on a regular patrol against illegal fishing operations when they were confronted by a gang that indulged in illegal fishing at Valaiyar on Friday evening.

Plunged into water till death

“The fishing rights are auctioned for a private party for Rs. 1.25 crore for the current year. Members of our society are engaged catching the fish on sharing basis. We used to send five men for patrolling. The deceased are part of a five-member team on the patrolling when they were assaulted before plunging into waters till death,” said R Shanmugam, president of Sathanur Dam Share Fishermen Marketing Society.

The boat on which the patrol team was moving about was also damaged by the illegal operators. While the three other persons managed to escape, the deceased got entrapped. They were chased even when tried to escape using floats made of inflated tubes. Investigations revealed that the assailants had kept them plunged into waters till death. The members of the society and their relatives resorted to road blockade on Saturday demanding stringent action against the murderers and check illegal fishing operations.

FIR filed

A case has been registered against the attackers in the Chengam police station under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 294 (b) (verbal abuse), 341 (wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, according to a police officer.

“We have registered a murder case and have launched search for the accused,” he said.

The case is slapped against Mohan and 20 others belonging to Anaiyamangalam. The cops have picked a dozen suspects in connection with the twin murder, sources said.

Burial under police security

The bodies of Santhosh and Senthil were handed to their relatives after postmortem was performed on Sunday. Subsequently, the burial was after holding the last rites amid police security.

The situation remains tense in Sathanur dam area following the murder of the two fisher men.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sathanur dam Fishermen killed Patrol fishermen killed illegal fishing operators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp