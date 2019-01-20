Home States Tamil Nadu

TNSTC bus hits 2 traffic cops in Chennai

Chellathangam, 26 of Tirunelveli and Arul Murugan, 35, of Tiruvannamalai were attached to Armed Reserve wing.

Published: 20th January 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two police personnel who were regulating traffic on Grand Southern Trunk (GST) road at Maraimalai Nagar escaped with minor injures after a TNSTC bus hit them on Friday.

Chellathangam, 26 of Tirunelveli and Arul Murugan, 35, of Tiruvannamalai were attached to Armed Reserve wing.

On Friday, they were regulating traffic on GST road at Maraimalai Nagar.  One of the personnel had stopped traffic when an TNSTC bus, running between Tambaram and Kalpakkam, rammed into the policemen, a police source said.

The accident was recorded in a CCTV. After hitting the personnel, the bus stopped a few metres away.

Passers-by rushed the policemen to hospital where they are undergoing treatment. A senior police officer said Arul Murugan sustained injuries on his hand and his back, while Chellathangam suffered minor bruises on his hand. The two were stated to be stable. Maraimalai Nagar police registered a case and caught the bus driver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp