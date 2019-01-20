TNSTC bus hits 2 traffic cops in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two police personnel who were regulating traffic on Grand Southern Trunk (GST) road at Maraimalai Nagar escaped with minor injures after a TNSTC bus hit them on Friday.

Chellathangam, 26 of Tirunelveli and Arul Murugan, 35, of Tiruvannamalai were attached to Armed Reserve wing.

On Friday, they were regulating traffic on GST road at Maraimalai Nagar. One of the personnel had stopped traffic when an TNSTC bus, running between Tambaram and Kalpakkam, rammed into the policemen, a police source said.

The accident was recorded in a CCTV. After hitting the personnel, the bus stopped a few metres away.

Passers-by rushed the policemen to hospital where they are undergoing treatment. A senior police officer said Arul Murugan sustained injuries on his hand and his back, while Chellathangam suffered minor bruises on his hand. The two were stated to be stable. Maraimalai Nagar police registered a case and caught the bus driver.