Cochlear implant surgery facility in district, taluq headquarters hospitals soon

Published: 21st January 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) celebrated the completion of over 250 cochlear implant surgeries for hearing impaired children in the last 13 years under cochlear implant programme at the Institute on Saturday.

“The Tamil Nadu government is taking steps to provide cochlear implant facility in district and taluk headquarters hospitals also. Under the Tamil Nadu Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, over 3,000 surgeries have been done so far. Presently this facility is available in 17 government medical college hospitals in the state,” said Dr G Selvarajan, Additional Director of Medical Education, speaking at the event.

A press release, issued by the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, further quoted Selvarajan as saying, “To strengthen the after-surgery audio, speech, language therapy, the strength of students in the Bachelor course in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology at the Madras Medical College is being increased. Also a Master’s degree course in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology programme will also be started soon.”

The programme has been organised by the ENT department in association with the department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences which provides audio, speech and language therapies after the surgery.

‘Health insurance helping’

