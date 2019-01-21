Home States Tamil Nadu

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shoots herself in the foot in front of Vellamandi Natarajan

Nirmala Sitharaman struggled to explain to State Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan why she hadn’t received the file that was sent to her ministry six months ago.

Published: 21st January 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as hundreds of industry leaders and officials gathered for the inauguration of the defence corridor project watched, a heated exchange broke out between Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, AIADMK parliamentarian P Kumar and State Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan.     

The AIADMK leaders drew the Defence Minister’s attention to the delay in completing a railway over-bridge at Aristo Junction because land required is yet to be transferred by the Defence Ministry. In his speech, Kumar mentioned that the works have been dragging for the need of the Defence Ministry’s approval.

Immediately, Nirmala Sitharaman chipped in. In a sarcastic tone, she asked Kumar to also tell the voters that the delay was because her ministry had not received details of alternative land, identified by the State government, to compensate for the defence land required. “We have to keep some land for the Army in case of an emergency situation,” she asserted.

“So tell your voters that we have not received such a proposal from the State government,” she told Kumar. In a quick retort, the Tourism Minister informed her that the State had, indeed, identified a piece of land in Kancheepuram and sent a file on the same to Sitharaman’s ministry a good six months ago.
Startled by the response, the Defence Minister maintained that the filed had not reached her table yet.  

“I have not received the file. I will inquire about it,” she said. Later, at the media briefing, Nirmala Sitharaman struggled to explain why she hadn’t received the file that was sent to her ministry six months ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
defence corridor Nirmala Sitharaman Vellamandi N Natarajan Aristo Junction overbridge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp