Drunk techie threatens to ‘bomb CM Palaniswami's house’ after cops seize vehicle

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old techie was arrested on Saturday night for making a threat call to plant bombs in Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's house. The accused Sikandar Batcha of Adambakkam is working in an IT firm, said police. On Saturday, police on patrol in Kanathur secured Sikandar for drunk driving and seized his vehicle.

“But Sikandar made calls to the police control room and complained that his bike was seized and asked them to send a police team. However, since there was no response, he called the control room again and abused the personnel at the other end, apart from asking them whether they would rush to the Chief Minister’s house if bombs are planted in the house,” said police.

Based on the instructions from higher officials, the police arrested Sikandar Singh under Sections 75 of City Police Act, 7(1)(a) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act and 506/2 of IPC and remanded him in judicial custody.