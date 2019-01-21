Home States Tamil Nadu

Drunk techie threatens to ‘bomb CM Palaniswami's house’ after cops seize vehicle

The 40-year-old techie abused the personnel on the phone, apart from asking them whether they would rush to the Chief Minister’s house if bombs are planted in the house.

Published: 21st January 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old techie was arrested on Saturday night for making a threat call to plant bombs in Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's house. The accused Sikandar Batcha of Adambakkam is working in an IT firm, said police. On Saturday, police on patrol in Kanathur secured Sikandar for drunk driving and seized his vehicle.

“But Sikandar made calls to the police control room and complained that his bike was seized and asked them to send a police team. However, since there was no response, he called the control room again and abused the personnel at the other end, apart from asking them whether they would rush to the Chief Minister’s house if bombs are planted in the house,” said police.

Based on the instructions from higher officials, the police arrested Sikandar Singh under Sections 75 of City Police Act, 7(1)(a) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act and 506/2 of IPC and remanded him in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp