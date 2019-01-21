10 per cent quota: Madras HC asks Centre to respond to DMK plea by February 18

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has refused to stay the 103rd amendment made to the Constitution, which provided for 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker section in the general category.

When the PIL petition from DMK organising secretary and Rajya Sabha member R S Bharathy came up today, the third bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, which declined to pass any interim order, ordered notice to the authorities concerned returnable by February 18, instead.

Earlier in response to the arguments advanced by DMK senior counsel P Wilson, Additional Solicitor General G Rajagopalan submitted that the petitioner, who had voted against the amendment in the Rajya Sabha, has no locus standi to file the PIL. The plea is politically motivated, he added.