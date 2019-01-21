Amma mineral water bottles to be sold in government buses, too

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commuters travelling in government semi-sleeper and mofussil buses in the state can soon buy affordable mineral water bottles from conductors. Following the Railways and private omnibuses, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) have decided to sell low-cost Amma mineral water bottles in the buses.

“As of now, mineral water bottles are being sold in 150 premier buses including AC sleeper, non AC sleeper and AC semi-sleeper services. Soon, water bottles will be made available in all SETC and TNSTC buses,” V Baskaran, Managing Director, SETC, told Express.

The move is expected to provide huge relief to commuters from private company water bottles during bus travel, which costs double the price of the Amma water bottle. Particularly, motels collect 30- 40 rupees a bottle during night travel.

Besides, it is also stated that packed private water bottles with fake brand names are sold at major and small-town bus stands across the state.

“The move will ensure that commuters are provided with hygienic drinking water. Each SETC bus is given 30 water bottles per trip. Conductors have been asked to hand over the bottles to commuters at their seats,” added Baskaran.

According to official records, the Amma mineral water plant at Gummidipundi produces 1.5 lakh one-litre bottles per day.

Water ‘on-the-run’