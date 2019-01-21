Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore: ‘Parents’ of three-month-old baby girl booked for penetrative sex assault

The incident came to light when the infant was admitted to Christian Medical College by a couple — who claimed to be her parents — as she had contracted an urinary tract infection.

Published: 21st January 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 05:04 AM

By Shyam Sundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: Parents of a three-month-old infant girl have been charged with penetrative sexual assault under the POCSO Act, 2012, based on a complaint registered by Vellore District Child Protection Unit.

The incident came to light on September 14, 2018, when the infant was admitted to Christian Medical College by a couple — who claimed to be her parents and natives of Tripura — as she had contracted an urinary tract infection.    

“The infant was discharged the same evening after treatment and the family was staying in a lodge opposite the hospital,” said a DPCU official on condition of anonymity. “However, the baby’s condition worsened later in the day and she was readmitted. Upon examination, doctors found the baby had also suffered multiple fractures in her ribs, hemothorax, an injury to head and also had ulcer in her anal region.”

As the parents did not give a “satisfactory explanation” on the condition of the girl, doctors at CMC informed the Vellore DCPU. The girl was treated in the ICU and later shifted to a children’s home in Katpadi.

Meanwhile, an inquiry committee was formed and the parents were questioned twice. But they not only did not give reasonable explanations, but also left for their home town in Tripura. Subsequently, the child protection unit lodged a complaint with the Vellore North Police on January 19. Police have booked a case under Section 4 of POCSO Act (for penetrative sexual assault). An official said the parents had demanded that their baby be returned, but she was sent instead to a children’s home.

POCSO Act sexual assault

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp