Relations good with Centre, but no poll ties with BJP, says AIADMK's Thambidurai

The Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker said the BJP-led Centre hadn’t helped the State on the GST, Cauvery water, Mullaiperiyar dam and NEET issues and that he had raised the issues in Parliament also.

Published: 21st January 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

M Thambidurai

Deputy Lok Sabha speaker M Thambidurai (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Senior AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai on Sunday said that his party wouldn’t ally with the BJP but added that there was a good relationship between the State and Central governments.

The AIADMK leader, whose recent remarks about the saffron party had stirred up a row, said that the BJP-led Centre hadn’t helped the State on the GST, Cauvery water, Mullaiperiyar dam and NEET issues and that he had raised the issues in Parliament also.

“The relief in the GST due to Tamil Nadu is not paid and many rights have been taken away from the State. Hence, we oppose the policies of the BJP,” he said.

Thambidurai was talking to reporters after worshipping at the Mahalingaswamy temple at Tiruvidaimarudur near Kumbakonam.

When told there were rumours that he was planning to float a new party, the AIADMK veteran said that he didn’t have the mettle for it and that he was groomed by AIADMK founder MGR and given many posts by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and that he would remain an “ordinary” member of the party.

TN-Centre relation

Although the AIADMK leader said there was good relationship between the State government and the Centre, he reiterated that BJP-led government hadn’t helped the State on matters of GST, Cauvery, and NEET.

TAGS
M Thambidurai AIADMK

