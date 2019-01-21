Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin clarifies why he didn’t reiterate Rahul-for-PM stand

DMK president said the political climate is changing every day and hence, he didn’t propose Rahul as a prime ministerial candidate at the Kolkata meeting.

Published: 21st January 2019 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

MK_Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin at the mega opposition rally in Kolkata on 19 January 2019. (Photo | TMC/ Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday clarified why at the Kolkata meeting on Saturday he did not reiterate Congress president Rahul Gandhi as prime ministerial candidate of the grand coalition to be formed by the opposition parties.

“I proposed here (at an event in Chennai on December 16, 2018) Rahul as the prime ministerial candidate because it was a meeting organised by our party and we can declare our decision. But the political climate is changing every day and hence, I didn’t propose again Rahul as a prime ministerial candidate at the Kolkata meeting,” he said.

