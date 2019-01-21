Stalin clarifies why he didn’t reiterate Rahul-for-PM stand

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday clarified why at the Kolkata meeting on Saturday he did not reiterate Congress president Rahul Gandhi as prime ministerial candidate of the grand coalition to be formed by the opposition parties.

“I proposed here (at an event in Chennai on December 16, 2018) Rahul as the prime ministerial candidate because it was a meeting organised by our party and we can declare our decision. But the political climate is changing every day and hence, I didn’t propose again Rahul as a prime ministerial candidate at the Kolkata meeting,” he said.