Home States Tamil Nadu

States asked to procure only ‘Bar Coded’ drugs from April 1

The medicines procured under public procurement from April 1 must have Bar Code at primary level packaging.

Published: 21st January 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has directed all States to procure from domestic manufacturers only the drugs ‘Bar Coded’ at primary-level packaging from April 1. The order, dated January 14, issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Department of  Pharmaceuticals, said, ”The medicines procured under public procurement from April 1 must have Bar Code at primary level packaging. Such code will mandatorily contain name of the product including strength, brand name, if there is any, MRP, name and address of manufacturer, batch number, manufacturing date, expiry date, special storage conditions required, if any, and manufacturing licence number”.

Confirming the receipt of the order, P Umanath, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation said, “We have also received it and are discussing with the vendors. Already numerical code is there, they are converting it into a Bar Code.“All our vendors should be in a position to implement it. We will discuss it and we will try to implement here also,” he said.

“The Centre has made it mandatory for their procurement. But we will take a call on it after discussing it with the vendors. All vendors are not ready,” Umanath told Express. However, drug manufacturers are sceptical about implementing it here. J Jayaseelan, chairman, Indian Drug Manufacturers Association, said, “It is not feasible to implement it. Bar Coding every strip is not feasible. It’s expensive and time-consuming process. Separate machinery should be procured for Bar Coding strips,” he added.

He further said, ”Since the government itself is making a direct procurement from the vendors through tenders, there should be no question of spurious drugs,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bar coded drugs Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp