We gave you gifts, DMK filed cases: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR/ MADURAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that Sattur by-election would be conducted simultaneously with Parliamentary polls. Addressing a gathering at Sattur in Virudhunagar district, Palaniswami said that by-elections had to be conducted in certain constituencies, for those who believed TTV Dhinakaran were left stranded. The chief minister urged the people to teach the TTV faction a lesson by voting for AIADMK.

“As cracker business is a major industry in Virudhunagar district, legal steps will be taken by the government to safeguard it,” Palaniswami said. Meanwhile, speaking at an event organised in Madurai by Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar to thank Palaniswami for announcing Kallikudi as a new taluk, Palaniswani said that the AIADMK government was implementing several schemes for the welfare of the people in the State, “however, the opposition party is criticising the functioning of the government. When DMK was in power, they did nothing for the people. Instead, they focused on strengthening their family.”

He further said that in DMK, they only think about themselves and not about the people but “AIADMK is the only party which always thinks about the people. When the government announced Pongal gift along with Rs 1,000 for the people, DMK party cadre filed a case and attempted to stop it,” he said.

Stating that several developmental schemes are being implemented by State government in Madurai, Palaniswami said that the government had allotted a fund of 230 crore to prevent pollution in Vaigai river.