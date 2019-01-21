Home States Tamil Nadu

1353 bulls, 700 tamers create world record at Viralimalai jallikattu

A whopping 1,353 bulls and 700 tamers participated in the mega jallikattu event held at Viralimalai, Pudukkottai on Sunday.

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A whopping 1,353 bulls and 700 tamers participated in the mega jallikattu event held at Viralimalai, Pudukkottai on Sunday. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami flagged off the event that created a new world record as never before, so many bulls were unleashed at one event -- sort of a never-ending stream of bovines charging through the Vadivasal.   

Viralimalai, located on the Tiruchy-Madurai road, sported a festive look on Sunday. Lakhs of people thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the sport. Adjudicators from the World Records Union, UK, presented the certificates. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, several other ministers, MLAs and MPs visited the venue.

Two persons, both spectators, died during the event. Ramu (34) of Soriyampatti in Pudukkottai and Sathiskumar (35) of Jeeyapuram in Tiruchy were gored to death by bulls. In total, 40 persons were reportedly injured of which eight persons have been admitted to GH.

‘Jallikattu stands out as symbol of Tamils’ valour’

Extensive arrangements were made at Viralimalai for the gala jallikattu event that won a world record. Large galleries were erected for spectators, barricades were installed to control the crowd and proper police protection and parking facilities were ensured. Bulls were brought in mini-trucks from neighbouring districts like Tiruchy and Pudukkottai.

A queue of bulls extending over a kilometre in length stood waiting for the competition. Chief Minister Palaniswami, who inaugurated the event, said: “Jallikattu stands out as a symbol of Tamils’ valour. By conducting such a grand event, Viralimalai has grabbed a place in the list of jallikattu-famed places like Alanganallur, Palamedu and Avaniyapuram.”

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar announced that the competition would be an annual event hereafter in Viralimalai. For the first time in the country, a temporary trauma care unit was established near the Jallikattu venue with all the facilities to perform surgeries. The modular operation theatre had all facilities.
Chief Medical officer of Viralimalai GH, Dr John Vishwanathan said “It is new effort to have sterile zone in an open area. This facility is tried only in war zones by military surgeons.”

