70-yr-old found dead in JJ Nagar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 70-year-old man who was alone at home at J J Nagar, was found dead with stab injuries. Police suspect the man was murdered by his relative over a domestic quarrel. Yesurajan resided along with his wife Kala, and their son Arockiya Arulraj resided along with his wife Alphonse Ruby in the next street.

“Yesurajan and Kala had a fight and had stopped talking for over a year. Kala complained about her husband to one of her relatives, Gopal, who lives at Perungalathur,” said a police officer.