Ajinomoto to launch its latest product at GIM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ajinomoto India Private Limited, Japanese food processing and seasoning firm, will launch its latest product in Tamil Nadu during the Global Investors Meet, on January 23 and 24, said a release issued by the company.

The product ‘Veg Masala Mix Varuval’, has been created for the Tamil Nadu palate. The managing director of Ajinomoto India, Atsushi Mishuku, along with Govinda Biswas, marketing manager, will be present at the event.

In another related development, a 45-member business delegation from UK will take part in the Global Investors Meet. The team will be headed by Crispin Simon, Trade Commissioner for South Asia, and Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai.