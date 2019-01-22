Vellore: Amid doubts, 'parents' summoned for DNA test after sexual assault on child

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore Police have summoned the Tripura-based couple who admitted a three-month-old infant with severe physical injuries to the Christian Medical College on September 14, 2018. A DNA test will be conducted before January 25, to affirm if they are the parents of the child. The child was admitted to the hospital with fractures to her ribs and ulcer in the anal region following which, the couple who claimed to be her parents were booked under Section 2 of the POCSO Act for penetrative sexual assault.

“All but one of her ribs were broken, she had suffered an injury to her head and had an ulcer in the anal region,” said a member of the Vellore District Child Protection Unit. It was the unit that filed a police complaint in the first place. “The doctors performed a procedure called colostomy and kept the baby under observation following which she was moved to a children’s home in Katpadi.”

Medical examiners refused to divulge information about the cause of the injury. However, doctors are learnt to have informed DCPU officials that someone had brutally attacked the girl on her chest, leading to fractures and blood clot in her lungs. They had also attempted to mutilate her genitalia.

DCPU suspects the parents could have inflicted the injuries. The couple had refused to give satisfactory answers to their questions. During the inquiry conducted by DCPU, the parents initially claimed they were nurses and later, one of them claimed to be a tehsildar. They did not have any documentation to prove they were the baby’s parents. “Workers at the lodge where the couple were staying with the child said no outsiders visited them during their stay,” said a DCPU official.

“Last week, a member of the State Commission for protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) - Tripura, Manisha Saha, submitted proof to show the baby was born to the couple. However, we found the proof vague. We have decided to conduct a DNA test and proceed accordingly,” a Child Welfare Committee official said.