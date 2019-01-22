Home States Tamil Nadu

2017 arrear rules cannot be repealed: Anna University Vice Chancellor

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said that the university did not have the authority to tear down the regulations as these were formulated by the University Grants Commission.

Vellore_engineering_students_protest

Around 100 students participated outside Vellore Collectorate in the statewide protest against Anna University's new rules regarding exams and arrears. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Engineering students from Anna University on Monday expressed disappointment after MK Surappa, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the varsity, said that the 2017 regulations cannot be repealed. The regulation prevents them from taking a failed exam in the subsequent semester itself and allows them only to retake it a year after.

On Friday, hundreds of students from the varsity and affiliated colleges across the State, organised the first protest. Responding to the strike, Surappa had promised to deliver a decision by January 28.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said that the university did not have the authority to tear down the regulations as these were formulated by the University Grants Commission.

“My job is to attend to genuine problems of students. Not make changes that will lower the quality of education,” he said, adding that these complaints come only from colleges that do not perform well. “The good colleges do not have complaints with the regulations. The complaints have come from colleges that are not up to the mark,” he said.

Students have placed two demands at the forefront: they want the varsity to allow them to take up arrear exams in the subsequent semester itself and abolish the credit-based arrear system which will limit the number of arrear exams they can take to two or three.

Even as the practice of allowing students write arrear exams in the subsequent semester is followed in other varsities like University of Madras, officials from Anna University said a credit-based arrear system will help students fare better in academics. J Kumar, Registrar of the varsity, said, “Students argue that the current system forces them to waste a whole year before seeking employment or applying for higher education, if they fail in the last semester.”

