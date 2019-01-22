Crime files

Home States Tamil Nadu

An autorickshaw driver was allegedly killed in a fit of rage by his relatives at his house at Avadi on Sunday.

Published: 22nd January 2019

By Express News Service

Woman complains  of sexual torture
Chennai: The Veppampattu police have booked a case against a man on the charge of sexual torture, following a complaint by his 29-year-old wife that he has locked her up in a room and sexually tortured her for a year now since they got married in January last year. The police said the accused is absconding.

De-addiction patient KILLS SELF
Chennai: A 36-year-old man undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital killed self by jumping from Tower I block of the hospital on Monday. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline
044-24640050.

Autorickshaw driver killed
Chennai: An autorickshaw driver was allegedly killed in a fit of rage by his relatives at his house at Avadi on Sunday. Police said Arumugam was an autorickshaw driver. In an inebriated condition, he engaged in a fight with two of his relatives- Devaraj and Murali- who, in a fit of rage, allegedly killed him.

Woman’s torso in dumpyard
Chennai: The torso of a woman’s body was found in the Perungudi dumpyard on Monday. Police said a lorry had come to dump waste when one of the staff found the hands and legs of a woman. Preliminary investigations revealed that the parts were brought from a truck that came from Kodambakkam.

