Fake priest breaks slab on couple’s heads, decamps with gold chain

A fake priest allegedly attacked and robbed a couple on the pretext of performing a pooja for them to have a child at Kancheepuram on Sunday.

Published: 22nd January 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 05:10 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fake priest allegedly attacked and robbed a couple on the pretext of performing a pooja for them to have a child at Kancheepuram on Sunday. Police said Prabhakaran, 35, a tailor, was married to Janaki, 30, two years ago. The couple residing at Pudur in Madurantakam had no child.

Recently, Prabhakaran met one of his relatives Babu. “Babu had referred them to a priest who would conduct poojas after which they would be blessed with a child,” said a police officer.  Believing this, the couple were asked to come to an abandoned building in Manmohan Avenue in Thamarai Thangam on Sunday night by the priest.

“Around 11 pm, the priest began conducting the pooja and asked the couple to close their eyes. And in the meanwhile, he allegedly broke a slab on their heads and escaped with 10-sovereign chain from the woman,” added the officer.

Comments

