Health minister quizzed by Justice Arumughaswamy Commission for 6 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a hearing that spanned over six hours, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar was examined by Justice Arumughaswamy Commission that is probing the circumstances around former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death.

After the hearing, Vijaya Baskar told reporters that he had co-operated as per the summons served to him by the commission but did not elaborate on the statements he made during the hearing. N Raja Senthoor Pandian, counsel of the jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, who was also present at the hearing, told reporters that Vijaya Baskar had said during the hearing that a cabinet meeting was held where all the ministers were briefed on the illness of Jayalalithaa. “When questioned, he (Vijaya Baskar) said no discussion took place in the cabinet meet on sending Jayalalithaa abroad for treatment,” Pandian told reporters.