Hindu spiritual fair from Jan 28

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 10th edition of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair will be inaugurated on January 28 and will be open for public from January 29 to February 4 at the Gurunanak College Grounds in Velachery. The week-long fair will mainly focus on the theme of patriotism, forest conservation, protection of ecology, sustaining environment and more, a release from the organisers said.

The fair, which explores ancient Indian concepts, was started in Chennai in 2009 and being organised by Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation. The fair has now spread to over 10 states with over 10,000 schools and colleges participating all over the country, said the release.

“In the fair, close to 400 Hindu spiritual organisations and communities are participating. On each day one of the six samskarams will be conducted and there will be a celebration for thousands of Tamil teachers in Acharyavandanam and girls in Kanyavandanam,” added the statement.

The pre-fair programs will focus on freedom fighters. At the fair sound and light shows on Jalianwalabagh, and Andaman cellular jail will be conducted.