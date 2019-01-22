In the Madras HC

Home States Tamil Nadu

Who in earth will dare to jump court orders? the special bench of the Madras High Court dealing with idol theft cases asked on Monday.

Chennai: Who in earth will dare to jump court orders? the special bench of the Madras High Court dealing with idol theft cases asked on Monday. The bench of Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu raised the question, when a batch of petitions on the subject came up on Monday. “This court is showing some patience but that does not mean that its orders can be flouted. This is a divine place and its orders must be implemented. We will see who in the earth dare to jump the orders,” the bench said. What provoked the judges is the statement of Pon Manickavel, the court appointed special officer to head Idol Wing CID, that the government and his subordinates are least bothered about the court orders. A probe officer in -charge of Mylapore temple idol theft case is untraceable for the past 20 days, he added. While the counsel of the government claimed most of the court directions were implemented, Manickavel argued that only a meagre percent of the court’s directions were implemented.

Petition for shifting case against minister to CBI rejected

Chennai: Accepting the arguments of Public Prosecutor A Natarajan, the Madras High Court rejected a plea to transfer a case of dispute over property, value of which is running to several crores of rupees, against Commercial Taxes Minister K C Veeramani to the CBI. Justice N Anand Venkatesan declined the plea while dismissing a criminal original petition from one Jayaprakash on Monday. Natarajan questioned the maintainability of petition since no petition under Sec.156 (3) Cr.PC has been filed before Vellore magistrate court, where similar matters are pending, as per the guidelines framed by a division bench of the High Court earlier. The judge dismissed the petition with a direction to the petitioner to approach the magistrate court by filing a plea under Sec. 156 (3) Cr.PC.

Order on plea against global investors meet reserved

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court has reserved its order on the PIL petition praying for a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to frame guidelines to safeguard the interest and future interest of the investors, before holding the two-day global investors meet (GIM), which is scheduled to commence in the City on January 23. The petition from Cascade Energy Private Limited, Singapore, also sought to restrain the companies having criminal background from participating in the meet. The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam reserved the orders after listening to the arguments of both the parties, on Monday. Earlier, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan submitted that the government had arranged the meeting only between the foreign and Indian investors and the details with regard to the GIM, were very much available on the website. As many as 2,900 companies have registered through online, Narayan said. The company claimed it had participated in the GIM in 2015 and invested Rs 33 crore in a firm by purchasing  51 per cent equity shares. But it never received any returns from the investment.

