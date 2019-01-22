Home States Tamil Nadu

TN government staffer strike hits schools across state

According to official sources, 47 per cent government school teachers, right from elementary to higher secondary, struck work on the first day.

70 per cent teachers struck work paralysing activities in the schools across Vellore. (Photo | EPS)

VELLORE/THIRUVANNAMALAI: Normal functioning of schools and certain government departments bore the brunt of the indefinite strike launched by the teachers and government employees on the first day on Tuesday.

As many as 34 per cent of staff in the Revenue department stayed away from work, the sources noted.

However, office-bearers of Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) claimed that as much as 70 per cent teachers struck work paralysing activities in the schools across Vellore.

In several schools, the students were sitting idle without enough teachers to handle the classes.

“The impact of the strike on the first day is encouraging for us because 70 per cent teachers and 50 per cent of Revenue department staff did not turn up for duty,” K Saravanaraj, district coordinator, JACTTO-GEO, told Express.

Employees of other government departments, including Health and Rural Development, also participated in the stir.

Demonstrations

In Vellore, the striking teachers and government employees staged demonstrations at 13 places despite the State government issuing a strict warning against such activities.

The demonstrations took place at Vellore city, Katpadi, Anaicut, Natrampalli, Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Pernambut, Gudiyattam, Arcot, Wallajah, Nemili and Arakkonam.

“In Tiruvannamalai, the overall participation of employees from all government departments and teachers was 41.96 per cent. The highest number of absentees was in the Education department, accounting for 54.48 per cent”, a senior official told Express.

The education department was followed by Sericulture, recording 45 per cent participation in the strike, while Survey and Land Records registered 44.79 per cent and Agriculture-41.26 per cent.

As much as 20.59 per cent employees in Revenue department struck work, the official noted. Meanwhile, the striking teachers and government employees have planned road roko on Wednesday.

