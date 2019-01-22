Nine bonded labourers rescued from Kancheepuram rice mill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine bonded labourers- two men, two women and five children - were on Tuesday rescued from a rice mill in Kavanur village in Kancheepuram district where they had been 'bonded' for three years.

The two families, from Manamathy village in Chengalpattu, had taken an advance of Rs 8000 for which they were serving as bonded labourers at the mill. A family received Rs 200 to Rs 300 for each task, after deductions towards the loan, said members of the International Justice Mission (IJM), who were a part of the rescue operations.

During the period of bondage, the families were refused permission to attend family functions or to visit the hospital when ill, said a member of IJM, adding that the families had also reported that they had experienced verbal and physical abuse at the mill.

Confirming the news, S Saravanan, Sub Collector, Kancheepuram, said that an inquiry would be held later in the day.