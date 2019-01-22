Home States Tamil Nadu

JACTTO-GEO protestors won’t receive pay: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary

Participation of government employees in the strike will violate three sections of the TN Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1973, she said, adding that they will face disciplinary action.

Published: 22nd January 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Senior IAS official Girija Vaidyanathan, the second most senior official in the State bureaucracy. | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government employees participating in the strike to be launched by the JACTTO-GEO from January 22 across the state will be denied their pay, warned Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan on Monday.

She has directed all heads of departments to send a consolidated report on the attendance of all staff from January 22 until the strike is over. Similarly, all departments of secretariat were issued orders to submit attendance of staff under them. “The heads of offices may also send the name list of the personnel participating in the strike to the district officers,” said the circular.

“Application for casual leave or any other leave from staff, other than medical leave, shall not be allowed during the strike period,” said the circular.

