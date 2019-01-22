Home States Tamil Nadu

Rosatom offers Russian scholarships for aspiring Indian nuclear scientists

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian students aspiring to be nuclear scientists and engineers, are being offered scholarships by Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom, technical consultant and main equipment supplier for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu.

The deadline for the first round of applications for the scholarships, which fully take care of tuition fees and partly – living expenses, closes on 15 February 2019. The registration is now open on Russia Study website https://russia.study/en and students can just fill in the application form.

“The goal of the scholarship is to support interest in nuclear research and capabilities among young Indian scientists and engineers, and contribute to solving some of the world’s most critical issues in the nearest future, allowing for the continent to be self-sufficient,” says Rosatom South Asia CEO Andrey Shevlyakov.

Scholarships are available for students interested in studying nuclear energy related fields in Russia and include tuition fees and free preparatory courses of Russian language (depends on university program). Students have access to subsidized accommodation, library funds and practical experience at Russian nuclear enterprises.

Several study options are available at Russian universities specialising in nuclear engineering such as the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI in Moscow and Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU).

MEPhI is the leading Russian university in the field with more than 75 years’ expertise in nuclear engineering.

It is the key partner of Rosatom in the field of educating young high-qualified nuclear specialists and today hosts more than 1500 foreign students from 57 countries. TPU offers Bachelor’s degrees in Nuclear Physics and Technology; a Master’s degree in Nuclear Power Installations Operation, Nuclear Medicine; and a Postgraduate degree in Nuclear, Thermal and Renewable Energy and Related Technologies.A guide to the application is available at Rosatom’s regional Facebook page: FB.com/RosatomAsia.

Hands-on training for foreign research students

TPU is the only Russian university equipped with a nuclear research reactor available for foreign students. The IRT-T research reactor has been commissioned in July 1967 and is now used for research in peaceful atom technologies such as nuclear medicine, transmutation neutron alloying and isotope engineering.

