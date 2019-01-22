Home States Tamil Nadu

VK Sasikala's counsel denies charges of special treatment in prison

The AIADMK leader's counsel said the bag she was seen holding in the video was only a paper bag handed out by her counsel to her and the allegations were being spread with an ulterior motive.

CHENNAI: A Asokan, counsel for the jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, denied the allegations that she was given special treatment in the Bengaluru prison where she has been serving a four-year sentence in the disproportionate assets case.

Speaking to reporters on Monday here, he said that a defamation suit would be filed against the Karnataka prisons officer D Roopa for levelling the “false allegations”.

On the allegation that Sasikala was allowed to wear her own clothes, the advocate said it was allowed under the Karnataka Prisons Manual since she was serving only simple imprisonment. “There is a difference between simple imprisonment and rigorous jail term. The people, who have released it (the video of Sasikala in prison) should clearly understand the judgement before making any statements,” said  Asokan.

He said the bag she was seen holding in the video was only a paper bag handed out by her counsel to her and the allegations were being spread with an ulterior motive.

