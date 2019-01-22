Home States Tamil Nadu

Southern Railway goes full steam ahead, tops train cleanliness survey

Southern Railway has been ranked first in all the 17 railway zones in the non premium train category, with a score of 736 out of a total of 1000.

Image of Southern Railways used for representational purposes only. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what can be perceived as another feather in the cap for Southern Railway, non-premium trains operated by it are maintained the best, among 17 railway zones in the country, according to a recent survey.  

The Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) was entrusted to carry out ‘Train Cleanliness Survey - 2018’ of 209 important trains of Indian Railways by the Railways ministry. A three-part survey including process audit, direct observation and passenger feedback, was designed in order to assess the cleanliness and sanitation conditions of the running trains. Two private companies, IRCLASS Systems and Solutions Pvt. Ltd and IPSOS Research Private Limited, were engaged to conduct the survey on behalf of IRCTC.

Analysis of the trains was carried out in two categories — Premium category including Rajdhani, Shatbdi and Duronto trains and other important Express trains. While 77 trains were surveyed under the premium category, 132 regular express trains were chosen under the non premium category.  A total of 4 trains in the premium category and 14 trains in other than premium category of Southern Railway, were included in the above list of 209 trains.

Southern Railway has been ranked first in all the 17 railway zones in the non premium train category, with a score of 736 out of a total of 1000. In the premium category, Chennai Central - Mysuru Shatabdi, with a score of 906/1000, has been ranked 3rd out of 26 in the country.  

In other than premium category trains, KSR Bengaluru - Ernakulam and Chennai Central-Coimbatore, have bagged first and second positions of the total 20 trains, scoring 789 and 782 respectively, against an all India average of 627.

The first part of the survey focused on the cleanliness and sanitation process at the washing lines and terminals, whereas direct observations included parameters such as condition of toilets, seats and windows, doorways, gangways and vestibules, condition of linen, pest management and waste management, etc. For passenger feedback, feedback from a total of 100 passengers, was collected from the premium category and 60 from ‘other than premium category’ trains.

Trains bag 2nd & 3rd positions

On the Jan Shatabdi front, two trains — Thiruvananthapuram- Kozhikode and Chennai Central-Vijayawada, bagged 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively, scoring 766 and 738, against an all India average of 613

