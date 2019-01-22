Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore villagers in tears as bull dies hours after bagging top honours in race

'Vayuputhiran' had come top of its competitors in the first round, fetching a motorcycle for its owner Govi Sampathkumar, an Ex-MLA belonging to AIADMK.

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: The excitement and fervour of setting loose the Bulls in eruthu vidum vizha turned a scene of bemoaning and weeping at Nimmiyampattu village in Vaniyambadi near here on Tuesday as a bull slipped into a roadside well and succumbed to injuries.

It successfully completed the second round and in the follow through, the charging bull slipped into a roadside well.

The entire men gathered in the area were left shocked but they took courage to swing into action to rescue it.

"Fire and Rescue Services personnel and local youngsters battled for an hour to retrieve the cattle from the well," an organiser of the race said.

Amid tears of the villagers, it was provided treatment but it succumbed to injuries.

Vayuputhiran was taken to Sampathkumar's residence in Vallipattu where a large number of people thronged to pay last respects.

An unconsolable Sampathkumar broke down in tears sitting beside and caressing the animal.

AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Labour and Employment Nilofer Kafeel visited Vallipattu to pay respects to Vayuputhiran.

The cattle was buried with all the honours after the teary-eyed villagers bode adieu.

It may be noted that another bull which had run on a race at Munjurpattu here a few days ago died after sustaining grievous injuries when another bull ferociously hit it.

