Global Investors Meet: When Tamil Nadu means business...

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Can the Global Investors Meet woo more investors this time compared to the previous edition? The first edition of the meet was able to attract investments worth Rs 2.42 lakh crore. This time too, officials are hoping to woo sizeable investments. "We have delegations participating from 11 countries,” says sources in the department of industries. “Online and offline, there is huge interest among investors.” Officials refuse to estimate how much investments are likely to come through GIM this year.

The State government has allocated Rs 75 crore to conduct the event, where over 250 stalls will be setup by investors and partner countries to showcase their products and services. “The government’s seriousness in wooing investments is giving us hope that long-pending issues of existing investors would get resolved,” says M Ponnuswami, Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Tamil Nadu State Council. “The government is also offering subsidies worth Rs 2,000 crore to woo investments,” says Ponnuswami.

Soon, the State will also unveil its Aerospace and Defence policy with an eye to grab one quarter of all investments in the defence sector in the country and create high-end job opportunities for 1 lakh people. An exclusive defence park is coming up in Sriperumbudur on a sprawling 250 acre site, which will subsequently be increased to 500 acres.

When asked about the low realisation rate despite memorandums worth Rs 2.45 lakh crore being signed in the previous GIM, Ponnuswami said it was still better than most states. “That still means Tamil Nadu has been successful in realising 30 per cent of promised investments, compared to other states which could not realise more than 5 per cent.” Chozha Naachiyar Rajasekar, president of Tamil Chamber of Commerce said the state should take lessons from the past and sign memorandums only with genuine investors.

The State is keen to ensure the availability of lands for infrastructure. The SIPCOT, as a result, is on an acquisition spree. SIPCOT, it has been learnt, has set a target to acquire 90,000 acres of land. Currently, lands are being acquired in Virudhnagar and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, the government has passed a bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Industrial Township Area Development Authority Act, 1997, thus paving way for the implementation of the Rs 6,448 crore Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project. “Now, all that is pending is signing of a memorandum between the Asian Development Bank and the Union government before the project is implemented,” says Ponnuswami.