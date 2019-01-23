96 accident black spots identified across Tamil Nadu's national highways

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has identified a whopping 96 accident black spots across national highways in the State, thanks to poor quality of design and engineering.

Documents accessed by Express have revealed that the Union Ministry has finally agreed to take measures to eliminate these black spots after being pulled up, repeatedly, by the State Road Safety Council for failing to control accidents along highways.

Poorly designed national highways have been blamed for more than 30 per cent accidents in Tamil Nadu, the safety council has pointed out.

Recently, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways of State — which maintain 5,491 km roads in Tamil Nadu — informed the State Road Safety Council that 96 black spots had been identified and corrective measures were being taken.

“Wherever accidents took place due to poor road design we have proposed to build bridges or vehicular underpasses,” NHAI officials said.

“However, in a few places such as the Ambur junction on the Chennai-Bengaluru bypass, bridges could not be built because of resistance from local residents. The State government must help us resolve the issue.”

Out of 96 black spots, safety measures are currently being taken up across 24 locations. “A proposal has been sent to build bridges/vehicular underpasses at 52 locations on the Chennai-Tiruchy NH45, Madurai-Tirunelveli NH 7, Chennai-Bengaluru bypass and state national highway roads,” added official sources.

As a temporary measure cautionary sign boards have been erected and thick rumble strips provisioned at U-turns on all national highways.

Quoting the road ministry’s directive, sources from NHAI said construction of foot overbridges (FOBs), underpasses/cattle underpasses, road signages and other road safety measures were being included in the detailed project report for all new projects.

“Depending on land availability, in future all NHAI roads will be designed with bridges/VHPs wherever possible,” added NHAI sources.

According to the State transport department data, 61,213 persons were killed in road accidents across Tamil Nadu between January 2015 and December 2018, out of which more than 30 per cent happened on various stretches of the national highways running along the State.