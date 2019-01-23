One-fourth of government staff take part in JACTTO-GEO protest; schools hit across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One-fourth of government employees did not turn up for work on Tuesday, the first day of the indefinite strike announced by the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO).

Though the functioning of government offices was not severely hit, elementary schools across the State remained shut as a majority of the participants were teachers, particularly those teaching kindergarten, class 1 and 2.

Schools with higher grades remained functional as the strike saw less participation from high school teachers.

The association claims 12 lakh employees participated in the stir on Tuesday, while officials peg the number at 7 lakh. While the participation of Secretariat staff was low, almost half the employees of Ezhilagam and Chennai collectorate took part in the protest. The numbers will further increase on Wednesday, the association has warned.

A statement issued by Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan on Monday, said that no pay will be issued to the employees participating in the strike. The employees have planned to hold a protest at Ezhilagam, Chennai Corporation, and the collectorate until Friday. The strike is said to continue until the government meets their demand, according to a statement issued by the association.

The association has a seven-point demand list in which it has urged the government to repeal the new pension scheme and revert to the old one, settle 21-month pay arrears according to the new pay commission’s guidelines, settle pay anomalies for secondary teachers and regularise the jobs of part-time staff and teachers working at Anganwadis.

In addition to these, the association has included new demands put forth by Secondary Grade teachers, who teach at government elementary schools. “This strike will see 100 per cent participation from elementary teachers as we will be most affected,” said R Das, the State coordinator of Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Association. They have raised objection to the government’s decision to use ‘surplus’ elementary school teachers at the new LKG, UKG classes that were inaugurated on January 21.