AIADMK will join hands only with a party that works for Tamil Nadu: D Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after saying that the AIADMK was open to an alliance, Fisheries Minister and senior party leader D Jayakumar on Tuesday said that the party would join hands only with a party that worked for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people.

Speaking to reporters, Jayakumar said, “As of now AIADMK is not aligned with any party. The decision on an alliance will be made after taking into consideration views of everyone from party general council members to grassroot workers. The party would form an alliance only with a party that works for the development and welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people, as stated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recently. The party will decide on the alliance on this criteria,” he added.

Responding on charges that the party refrained from criticising the BJP, the minister said, "The AIADMK party always opposed the BJP's schemes or projects that were not people-friendly. At the same time, the party has praised people-friendly welfare schemes initiated by the central government.