Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK will join hands only with a party that works for Tamil Nadu: D Jayakumar

Fisheries Minister and senior party leader D Jayakumar on Tuesday said that the party would join hands only with a party that worked for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people.

Published: 23rd January 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after saying that the AIADMK was open to an alliance, Fisheries Minister and senior party leader D Jayakumar on Tuesday said that the party would join hands only with a party that worked for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people.

Speaking to reporters, Jayakumar said, “As of now AIADMK is not aligned with any party. The decision on an alliance will be made after taking into consideration views of everyone from party general council members to grassroot workers. The party would form an alliance only with a party that works for the development and welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people, as stated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recently. The party will decide on the alliance on this criteria,” he added.

Responding on charges that the party refrained from criticising the BJP, the minister said, "The AIADMK party always opposed the BJP's schemes or projects that were not people-friendly. At the same time, the party has praised people-friendly welfare schemes initiated by the central government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK D Jayakumar Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp