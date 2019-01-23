Election Commission evasive on Tamil Nadu bypolls

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Election Commission of India told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday that it would “consider conducting” by-elections to the 18 Assembly seats — which fell vacant following the disqualification of MLAs — before April 24. The court was hearing a PIL filed in this regard, which was closed based on the poll panel’s response.

Elections to a vacant Assembly seat must be conducted within six months, according to law and that window for these 18 seats will end on April 24. The ECI claimed that if the MLAs moved the Supreme Court on their disqualification, the by-polls, if announced before, would be subjected to adjudication. This should be considered before deciding to conduct the polls, explained the ECI’s counsel.

Rights curtailed, says litigant in HC

Vedha alias Dhamodharan, a real estate agent from Madurai, submitted that by delaying the by-elections ECI is the fundamental rights of citizens