Election Commission evasive on Tamil Nadu bypolls

The court was hearing a PIL filed in this regard, which was closed based on the poll panel’s response. 

Published: 23rd January 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Election Commission of India told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday that it would “consider conducting” by-elections to the 18 Assembly seats — which fell vacant following the disqualification of MLAs — before April 24. The court was hearing a PIL filed in this regard, which was closed based on the poll panel’s response. 

Elections to a vacant Assembly seat must be conducted within six months, according to law and that window for these 18 seats will end on April 24. The ECI claimed that if the MLAs moved the Supreme Court on their disqualification, the by-polls, if announced before, would be subjected to adjudication. This should be considered before deciding to conduct the polls, explained the ECI’s counsel.

ALSO READ | Why haven't polls been held in 18 constituencies, Madras High Court asks CEC

Rights curtailed, says litigant in HC
Vedha alias Dhamodharan, a real estate agent from Madurai, submitted that by delaying the by-elections ECI is the fundamental rights of citizens

