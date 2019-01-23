Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC asks if Election Commission had discussed with Centre before postponing Tiruvar by-election

The bypoll for the Tiruvar constituency which was scheduled to be held on January 28 was postponed by the Election Commission.

Published: 23rd January 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Online Desk

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday asked if the Chief Election Commission had discussed with the Centre before postponing the Tiruvar bypoll. The bench ordered the Election Commission to answer before January 30, according to a DT Next report.

The bypoll for the Tiruvar constituency which was left vacant due to the death of DMK supremo M Karunanidhi was scheduled to be held on January 28. However, the Election Commission announced that the bypoll would be postponed due to reasons including that the Gaja cyclone relief distribution is halfway in the constituency which is one of the most affected places.

ALSO READ: Nine reasons why the Election Commission rescinded Tiruvarur bypoll in Tamil Nadu

The cancellation of the Tiruvarur bypoll kick-started a debate in Tamil Nadu's political circles since both the central and state governments were against conducting the bypoll in January. Also, the Tamil Nadu chief secretary had urged the commission not to hold the polls for the other 18 MLA constituencies that are vacant till April. 

The Election Commission of India had on Tuesday told the Madras HC bench that it would “consider conducting” by-elections to the 18 Assembly seats — which fell vacant following the disqualification of MLAs — before April 24, when the six months window for conducting elections for the vacant seats expires.

