Home States Tamil Nadu

No legal compulsion on States to implement 10 per cent quota now: Tamil Nadu Minister

We will see how it is being implemented by Central government and when the legislation crosses the legal hurdles, Tamil Nadu government will take a view on this quota, K Pandiarajan said.

Published: 23rd January 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Qouta, reservation

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan on Tuesday said there was no legal compulsion on State governments to immediately implement the 10 per cent reservation for economically backward sections in the general category since the constitutional amendment in this regard is already facing legal hurdles. 

Asked about the implementation of 10 per cent quota in Tamil Nadu since the central government is slated to enforce it from February 1, he told Express “Already, AIADMK had stoutly opposed the amendment bill in both houses of Parliament and the State government stands for social justice providing 69 per cent reservation. Already, a few have moved the Supreme Court challenging this reservation on the grounds that reservation could be provided only on social and economic backwardness.  So, let the legislation cross the legal hurdles first.   Since it is Central government legislation, the States have to first accept them. Besides, Tamil Nadu is unique in providing reservation to different categories of society when compared to other States. So, let us see how it is being implemented by Central government and when the legislation crosses the legal hurdles, Tamil Nadu government will take a view on this quota.”

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha and a senior leader of AIADMK, vehemently opposed the 10 per cent reservation in Lok Sabha arguing that the move was against principles of social justice. He also said instead of providing 10 per cent for economically backward among the general category, the Centre should first give constitutional validity to 69 per cent reservation in Tamil Nadu, the legislation for which is still given protection in Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Pandiarajan upper caste quota economic reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp