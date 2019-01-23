Palaniswami moves HC with defamation complaint against journalist Mathew Samuel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has moved the Madras High Court with a defamation plaint against journalist

Mathew Samuel and others for their comments against him in connection with the Kodanad murder case.

In his suit, Palaniswamy has demanded `1.10 crore in damages from the Samuel, Kodanad case accused Sayan and Manoj as well as three others. He has also sought they be punished under Sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code for their alleged statements against him in connection to the dacoity and murders at the Kodanad Estate, belonging to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The suit is likely to come up before Justice K Kalyanasundaram on Thursday