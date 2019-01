Rail services on Gudur line to be affected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to yard modification works at Gudur station of South Central Railway, changes have been made in train services between January 23 and January 31.

A release said Avadi - Chennai MEMU leaving Avadi at 6.40 am, Sullurpeta - Chennai MEMU leaving Sullurpeta at 7.55 pm, Sullurpeta - Nellore MEMU leaving Sullurpeta at 10.05 am and Nellore - Sullurpeta MEMU local leaving Nellore at 5.50 pm will be cancelled from January 23 to 31.

Similarly, Chennai - Sullurpeta MEMU local leaving Chennai at 7.45 am, Chennai - Avadi MEMU leaving Chennai at 9.50 am will also not be operated. To cater to passengers, railways will operate six special trains. A passenger special from Sullurpeta to Odur will leave Sullurpetta at 8 am and in the return direction, the train will leave Odur at 11.05 am.

A Sullurpeta - Chennai special will leave Sullurpeta at noon and Sullurpeta - Odur will leave Sullurpeta at 3.55 pm. Odur to Sullurpeta special will leave Odur at 5.15 pm and Sullurpeta - Chennai will leave Sullurpeta at 6.35 pm, the release said.