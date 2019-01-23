Reply whether Centre was consulted before cancelling Thiruvarur by-election, Madras HC directs ECI

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reply whether the commission had consulted the Union Government before rescinding the notification issued by it for conducting Thiruvarur constituency bypoll.

The direction was given on public interest litigation filed by one Vedha alias Dhamodharan, a real estate agent, challenging the order passed by the commission on January 6, to cancel the by-election scheduled to be conducted for the constituency.

Vedha submitted that the ECI has no power to cancel the by-election without consulting with the Central Government and sought for a direction to quash the cancellation order.

A bench comprising Justices K K Sasidharan and P D Audikesavalu directed the Chief Election Commissioner to make a statement whether the commission consulted with the central government before cancelling the by-election, at the next hearing on January 30.

The ECI had cancelled the by-election scheduled to be conducted on January 28 for filling Thiruvarur assembly seat, by

citing State government's request to postpone the election over Cyclone Gaja relief works.