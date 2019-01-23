Home States Tamil Nadu

Siblings die of asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank in Coimbatore

On seeing his brother fall, Murugan rushed to the mouth of the drain, but he too inhaled the toxic gases and slipped into it.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two brothers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a clogged septic tank pit in Thiru Nagar near Singanallur in the city on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday morning, the residents of Thiru Nagar Housing Unit employed N Murugan (33) and his brother A Pandi Durai, residents of CMC Colony in Uppilipalayam, to unclog a septic tank, where the refuse from 48 houses collects.

While Murugan was trying to force open the clog inside the septic tank, Pandi Durai was looking inside the mouth of the underground drain connected to the tank. Around 4 pm, Murugan pushed the collected refuse inside the septic tank, reportedly releasing a pocket of toxic gases, which Pandi Durai inhaled. He immediately fainted and slipped into the drain. 

On seeing his brother fall, Murugan rushed to the mouth of the drain, but he too inhaled the toxic gases and slipped into it. On noticing what had happened, S Sureshkumar, who too was working there, raised an alarm.

The residents alerted the police and fire and rescue service. The fire personnel reached the spot before the police arrived and retrieved the bodies. During the inquiries made by the Singanallur police, none was forthcoming with the name of the employer. The bodies were sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

