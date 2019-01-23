Home States Tamil Nadu

'Fort St George is no O Panneerselvam's personal property': Stalin continues tirade against 'yagna'

Stalin alleged OPS performed yagna inside the Secretariat, praying for a favourable verdict in the case in Supreme Court seeking to disqualify him and 10 other MLAs.

Published: 23rd January 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President M K Stalin (Photo: File | PTI)

DMK President M K Stalin (Photo: File | PTI)

By Express News Service

.KARUR: DMK president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin continued his tirade against the State government and alleged deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam performed yagna inside the Secretariat, praying for a favourable verdict in the case in Supreme Court seeking to disqualify him and 10 other MLAs.

Addressing people at Esanatham and Chinnadharapuram in Aravakurichi on Tuesday, Stalin said “We are going to face the Assembly election along with parliamentary election. Because, a case against 11 MLAs including O Paneerselvam is pending in the Supreme Court. OPS conducted the yagna to escape from the case. But he said he had not performed yagna and that it was normal worship. Whatever it might be, he should have done that at his house, not in the Secretariat. Fort St George is not his personal property, it is a public office run with taxpayers money.”

Targeting the chief minister, Stalin said, “Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has spoken against my meetings, which shows he is terrified of them. I want to remind him that when I started the youth wing of DMK, I travelled extensively in the rural parts of Tamil Nadu. In fact, I could say that there could be no villages in the state that I have not visited. Jayalalithaa and Sasikala were punished for corruption. The current chief minister will be punished for both corruption as well as for the Kodanad incident.”

Also, Stalin criticised the Global Investors Meet being held in Chennai by terming it as an “eyewash”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
O Paneerselvam MK Stalin yagna Kodanad Kodanadu estate Global Investors Meet Secretariat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp