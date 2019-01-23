'Fort St George is no O Panneerselvam's personal property': Stalin continues tirade against 'yagna'

By Express News Service

.KARUR: DMK president and Leader of Opposition M K Stalin continued his tirade against the State government and alleged deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam performed yagna inside the Secretariat, praying for a favourable verdict in the case in Supreme Court seeking to disqualify him and 10 other MLAs.

Addressing people at Esanatham and Chinnadharapuram in Aravakurichi on Tuesday, Stalin said “We are going to face the Assembly election along with parliamentary election. Because, a case against 11 MLAs including O Paneerselvam is pending in the Supreme Court. OPS conducted the yagna to escape from the case. But he said he had not performed yagna and that it was normal worship. Whatever it might be, he should have done that at his house, not in the Secretariat. Fort St George is not his personal property, it is a public office run with taxpayers money.”

Targeting the chief minister, Stalin said, “Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has spoken against my meetings, which shows he is terrified of them. I want to remind him that when I started the youth wing of DMK, I travelled extensively in the rural parts of Tamil Nadu. In fact, I could say that there could be no villages in the state that I have not visited. Jayalalithaa and Sasikala were punished for corruption. The current chief minister will be punished for both corruption as well as for the Kodanad incident.”

Also, Stalin criticised the Global Investors Meet being held in Chennai by terming it as an “eyewash”.