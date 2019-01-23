Home States Tamil Nadu

Thambidurai tells panel he’s satisfied with Jayalalithaa's treatment

Several questions were put to Thambidurai by Sasikala’s counsel Raja Sendhoor Pandian on the medical facilities and the treatment provided by London-based intensivist Richard Beale.

CHENNAI: Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai, on Tuesday appeared before the Justice A Armughaswamy Commission inquiring into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Counsel for Apollo Hospital, Maimoona Badshah, who was present during the hearing, said Thambidurai had told the commission that he was satisfied with the treatment given to  Jayalalithaa. 

During the hearing, it is said, several questions were put to Thambidurai by Sasikala’s counsel Raja Sendhoor Pandian on the medical facilities and the treatment provided by  London-based intensivist Richard Beale.

Pandian said that questions on Thambidurai meeting Richard Beale in London on March 29 last year were raised. The Deputy Speaker said it was for his personal treatment and the doctor referred him to another doctor. 

This came at a time when several ministers raised questions on the treatment provided by the doctors.  When the commission wanted to complete the examination of witnesses with the entire deposition of Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, Sasikala’s counsel raised queries on summoning Richard Beale. “ I raised the question in particular about Richard Beale to the Deputy Speaker since he had met the doctor at London for his personal treatment”,  counsel said. 

Thambidurai also spoke about his entire journey in the party and his political travel with the former CM J Jayalalitha, the lawyer said. 

