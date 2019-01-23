Total shutdown by cable TV operators on January 24 in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other South Indian states

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Cable TV Operators General Welfare Association has announced a complete shutdown of cable network on January 24 across South India to protest against the new tariff order of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The association said cable connection will be shutdown from 6 am to 10 pm on January 24. P Sakilan, association president, said “There will be a complete blackout in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra on Thursday. “We have already submitted our memorandum to all district Collectors not to implement TRAI order, but nothing fruitful came out so far.

Not only operators, but viewers also will be affected. We used to provide Arasu cable connection per household for Rs 70. Now, under new regulation they might end up paying more than Rs 500, including for their favourite channels”, he said.